Police said they obtained a search warrant for Wayne Neil Maddison after an investigation showed he had weapons of mass destruction in his possession.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

EDEN, N.C. — Eden police arrested a man who had weapons of mass destruction in his possession Wednesday.

Detectives with the Eden Police Department said they secured a warrant for 61-year-old Wayne Neil Maddison after learning he had weapons of mass destruction through an investigation with the Rockingham County District Attorney's Office.

Around 3:57 p.m. officers found Maddison and took him into custody. At the time of his arrest he received the following charges:

Possession of a weapon of mass destruction

Carrying a concealed weapon

Resisting public officers

Maddison is currently behind bars at the Rockingham County Jail under a $10 million bond.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.