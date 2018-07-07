TAMPA, Fla. – A Busch Gardens guest was shot in the shoulder by gunfire during a Fourth of July fireworks celebration, the Tampa Police Department said.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

The police department has not released the man's name. He received treatment at a Tampa General Hospital and is expected to be okay, police said.

X-rays of the man's injury did not show a bullet, but police believe his wound was from someone shooting into the air outside of the park.

Police have yet to make an arrest.

Busch Gardens spokesperson Karen Varga-Sinka released the following statement on Wednesday's incident:

"According to Tampa Police, a guest of the park was struck by a stray bullet fired from outside the park’s property following a 4th of July celebration. The guest was transported to Tampa General Hospital and is in stable condition. We are working closely with the Tampa Police Department on this incident as the safety of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s guests, team members and animals in our care is always our top priority."

Tampa police reported two other instances of celebratory gunfire on Wednesday night. One happened at the Knollwood Manor Apartments and the other just west of Busch Gardens.

