CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- An urgent manhunt is underway to find the person who pulled out a gun on a busy stretch of I-77 and started shooting. According to CMPD's police report, three rounds hit the vehicle.

On Wednesday, the victim was driving down I-77 when a normal day on the job turned into a near death experience.

"This little white Hyundai cuts me off, slamming on breaks. Then we start talking," the victim explains."

"When I'm turning off [I-77 NB at exit 6A], I'm still looking at them. They sped up. I could see the window rolling down.

They came on the side, turned his body and shot. I could see him aiming at my head, so I just turned my body and turned the wheel."

The driver said the three bullets hit the door, cab and trailer...not far from hitting him.

This road rage turned shots fired is just the start of too many scary situations. All ahead of a busy travel weekend for many.

Today NBC Charlotte received several photos from a woman in Ballantyne describing the close encounter she survived.

Explaining the driver of a red Chevy was trying to run her off the road, was throwing up gang signs and acted like he was pulling a gun out from under the seat.

A separate incident of road rage reported to police off Interstate 85. Detectives say it was over a lane change dispute.

The driver of the vehicle shot at called 911 saying, "He came flying up beside me, pointing a gun! I was trying to tell him I have a baby in the car."

That's not it. Back on I-77 last October we covered another road rage turned gunfire incident.

Every time it's a close call that should never happen. Thankfully none of the victim's in these cases reported injuries.

