Eduardo Morales has been indicted on more than 80 charges related to the violent incident that happened in July.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The man accused of driving a truck into a Paulding County bar and shooting at patrons over the summer has now been indicted.

According to documents released to 11Alive on Thursday, Eduardo Morales has been incited on more than 80 charges related to a violent incident in July, including gun possession during commission of a felony, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery.

The documents allege Morales started firing a gun into 278 South Bar and Grill. At the time, Hiram Police said once he ran out of bullets he then drove his Dodge Ram Truck into the bar's entrance, striking several patrons. One person was also grazed by a bullet.

Police said Morales attempted to back out of the bar, but his truck got stuck. When he couldn’t get out, he allegedly tried to reload his gun but was pulled from the car and held by customers until police arrived.

“First thing I could do is think of how to neutralize it. He wasn’t letting go and I kept hitting him with my elbow and holding him down,” said Mo Puerto.

Puerto said he jumped into action when he saw the situation unfold as he was pinned between a wall and the truck. After jumping into the driver's side window, he says he was able to release the magazine out of the gun before two men saw him struggling and ran up to assist him.

“I yelled, 'gun, there's a gun, there's a gun,' and for them to run into a truck where there’s a gun, that takes courage,” Puerto said.