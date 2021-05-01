Man indicted for "Pokécon," faces counts of theft, computer crime and identity theft

Officials said that he received over $18,000 from the trading "con" game.

LOUDON, Tenn. — A Tennessee man may not be the very best like no one ever was after officials said he was indicted in 21 counts of theft in a "Pokécon."

They said that a Loudon County Grand Jury indicted Dustin Russell after he allegedly agreed to sell Pokémon trading cards on Instagram to 21 separate victims. Officials said they sent him money virtually, expecting to receive the cards.

Russell received over $18,000 from agreeing to sell the card, officials said.

The victims later created an online forum where they discussed their experiences, officials said. The victims also later submitted a tip to the FBI, which was forwarded to the criminal investigation division of the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The THP worked with the Loudon Police Department and the U.S. Postal Inspector General's Office to investigate the claims, officials said.

Russell was arrested on April 28 with a $50,000 bond, according to officials, and is scheduled to appear for arraignment on May 5 in the Loudon County Criminal Court.