CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police sad one person is dead after a shooting in Ballantyne Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a service call around 6:48 a.m. in the 15000 block of Capricorn Lane. Police said during the call dispatchers heard what appeared to be arguments and shots fired.

When officers arrived to the location they found a male with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim was identified as 43-year-old William Johnston. His family has been notified of his death.

This is Charlotte's 106th homicide this year. Friday afternoon the city saw it's 105th homicide after a car burglar intentionally hit and killed a good samaritan trying to confront the car thief.

No further details were immediately available. Police did not mention any suspect information.

