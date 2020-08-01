IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man died after he was hit by a truck while walking alongside Interstate 40 in Iredell County Tuesday evening, police said.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Harold Dean Stewart III may have been having a medical issue when a passerby stopped to check on him. When the passerby stopped, a pickup truck ran off the right side of the highway, sideswiped a concrete construction barrier and hit Stewart, killing him.

The pickup truck sped away from the scene.

State troopers are looking for a late 80s model Chevrolet pickup. They say it may be light blue or faded blue with a white two-tone paint job on the side. Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle or the accident is asked to call 828-466-5500 or dial 911.

