Crime

Man killed by police in Forsyth County was wanted for Charlotte murder

Police now say that Alexander Weah was involved in a deadly shooting last week before he was shot and killed by police on Friday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man wanted for a west Charlotte murder was killed on Friday after exchanging gunshots with police in Forsyth County.

On Monday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department stated that Alexander Weah, 23, was involved in both a homicide and a shooting where he was killed by police.

Police say the initial shooting happened on Wednesday, Aug. 3 around 5:30 p.m. on Nobles Avenue. At that scene, police found one man dead from a gunshot wound. 

The victim in that shooting was identified as James Hinson, 31. 

CMPD identified Weah as the suspect in the shooting.

Weah was found near a Speedway gas station on Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Clemmons around 8 a.m. in Forsyth County.

Responding CMPD officers were on the scene attempting to locate Weah when, according to police, Weah began firing shots at the officers. Police returned fire, shooting and killing Weah in the process.

One of the officers was hurt in the shooting but is expected to recover.

This case is under further investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. An internal affairs investigation is also being conducted by CMPD.

