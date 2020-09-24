Man killed following shooting in Lancaster

According to officials, 26-year-old Shamon White of Lancaster was found dead inside a home on Hood Street in Lancaster.

LANCASTER, S.C. — A man was killed and another injured following a shooting in Lancaster early Thursday morning, the Lancaster County Coroner's Office reports.

The second man, 24-year-old Quinterious Raquon Truesdale was flown to a nearby medical facility to be treated for his injuries.

Police believe White and his girlfriend were asleep in a bedroom of the home when they awoke to Truesdale standing at the foot of the bed.

Police said he shot the victim, who then returned fire, striking Truesdale. Warrants have been obtained charging Truesdale with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and first-degree burglary.