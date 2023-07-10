East Charlotte shooting leaves one man dead

Ja’Kez Johnson, 19, was found dead near Curtiswood Drive on Monday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man has died from injuries he suffered in a shooting on Saturday.

The shooting happened on Saturday around 5 p.m. on Curtiswood Drive near Bingham Drive, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Ja'Kez Johnson, 19, was found at the scene with gunshot injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Johnson died from his injuries on Monday, according to police.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing. CMPD is asking anyone with information to contact the department at (704) 432-8477.

