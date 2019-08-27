CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was killed after he was shot in a car in northeast Charlotte early Tuesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Officers were called to a reported shooting on Classic Drive, just off IBM Drive, a few minutes after midnight Monday night. When police got to the area, they found a man who had been shot inside a car.

Police said the man crashed in a parking lot after he was shot. The victim was rushed to a hospital and died. CMPD has not identified the victim. Detectives were called to the scene to determine if there are any witnesses to the shooting.

CMPD has not released any suspect information at this time and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about this shooting or any other incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

RELATED: 'We've got to be better' | CMPD Chief Kerr Putney addresses violent crime at City Council meeting

RELATED: 'We can do this together' | Community leaders address how to stop uptick of violence in Charlotte