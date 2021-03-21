Man killed in Salisbury shooting

According to police, the shooting happened on Wilson Rd in Salisbury.

SALISBURY, N.C. — A man was killed in a shooting in Salisbury Sunday morning, the Salisbury Police Department reports.

According to police, the shooting happened on Wilson Rd in Salisbury. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found 32-year-old Grover Franklin Jones Jr., who had sustained one gunshot.

Jones was transported to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center where he later died, police said.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time. Stay with WCNC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

More stories on WCNC: