CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person was killed in a shooting at a 7-Eleven store in northwest Charlotte early Thursday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

CMPD tweeted that detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in the 4800 block of Brookshire Boulevard near the intersection with Lawton Road. At least a half-dozen of CMPD police cars and other first responders were on the scene before 4:30 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

CMPD has not identified the victim or released any suspect information at this time.

