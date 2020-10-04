CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One man is dead after being shot in Lancaster Thursday night, police said.

According to Lancaster Police, officers responded to a reported shooting on East Barr Street a little before 11:30 p.m. While on their way to the scene, a woman called dispatch, telling them she was taking a man to the hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim was later flown to Atrium Health-Main in Charlotte, where he died early Friday. Police have not released his identity.

Officers established a crime scene where the shooting happened. Detectives have not released any suspect information and do not have a motive in the case. Anyone with information about this shooting or any other incident is asked to call Lancaster Police at 803-283-1171.

