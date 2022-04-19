Man killed in Lancaster shooting, deputies say

Deputies said they found a 37-year-old man on the ground outside a home suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

LANCASTER, S.C. — A man was killed following a shooting in Lancaster Monday night, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office reports.

According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened a little after 8:30 p.m. Monday. Officials said a deputy was checking on a property and heard gunshots back toward the City of Lancaster.

Moments later, the sheriff's office said they located a 37-year-old man on the ground outside of a home. The man appeared to have been shot multiple times. Deputies said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said preliminary information indicates the victim and another man were on the front porch of the house when a car pulled up out front. An armed man got out of the car and began firing at the men on the porch who ran around the right side of the house, officials said.

Deputies said the victim was shot and fell. The other man escaped without injury. Other adults were inside the house, but no one else was injured.

No arrests have been made. Investigators do not believe this was a random act or that there is any continuing danger to the community related to this shooting.

“We have a full team of investigators pursuing information on this shooting,” Sheriff Barry Faile said. “The area where this occurred is pretty densely populated and we suspect people saw or heard something that would be helpful to the investigation. I hope anybody who knows something will call us so we can get the person or persons who did this in jail."

