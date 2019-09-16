CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed outside a home just north of uptown Charlotte early Monday, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to a reported shooting on Rachel Street a little after 12:30 a.m. When officers got to the location, they found a man who had been shot in the driveway of a house. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

CMPD detectives are searching the area for any potential witnesses to the shooting. The victim has not yet been identified by police and CMPD has not released any suspect information in the case.

Police have not determined what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting or any other crime is asked to call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS or you can contact the anonymous Crime Stoppers line at 704-334-1600.

