Man killed in early morning Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was killed following a shooting early Sunday morning in southeast Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to police, the shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. in the 7200 block of E. Independence Blvd. Police said when its officers got to the scene, they found 29-year-old Montereo Lamar Adams dead from a gunshot wound.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Savelle is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

