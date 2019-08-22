MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Police Department is looking for two suspects after officers responded to an armed robbery at a Salvation Army.

A man was trying to drop off donations after hours at the Salvation Army at 11328 E. Independence Blvd. just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, according to police.

Tim Aycock, the public information officer for Matthews Police, said the victim was approached by a man and a woman when he pulled up to the location. Aycock said the man and woman asked the victim a couple of questions, pulled a knife out, threatened the victim, and took some items out of his truck.

“It’s sad,” Aycock said. “He’s trying to donate items that, you know, he’s most likely worked hard and paid for to give to the needy for them to help someone, and then you know, someone else is going to snatch it away. That’s obviously not a very good thing.”

Police only have a vague description of the suspects and a grainy surveillance photo. The suspects are listed by police as a black male, approximately 5’10” tall, weighing 170 pounds with short black hair and a white female, approximately 5’5” tall, with short blonde hair.

Police said the suspects were last seen in what is believed to be a gray or tan late 1990s or early 2000s Ford Winstar van with a temporary tag displaying “Georgetown Auto” on it.

Angie Lizarazo said she’s donated items to Salvation Army before, and it’s surprising to hear that anyone could commit such a crime.

“Just shocking that you’re trying to do something good,” Lizarazo said. “I don’t understand it.”

The Salvation Army said in a statement to NBC Charlotte, “The Salvation Army is cooperating with authorities. As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further.”

If you know the identity of the suspects or have any information regarding this case, please contact, Detective Danielle Helms at dhelms@matthewsnc.gov or 704.847.5555.

