CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man who is currently on the electronic monitoring system was just arrested for breaking into cars, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

According to police, 6 days after 20-year-old Khaleid Sanders was found in possession of a firearm stolen from an apparent, unsecured vehicle, he was arrested again for breaking into several vehicles.

Police said their detectives used the electronic monitoring device Sanders was wearing as evidence to tie him to the break-ins of all four apparent, unsecured vehicles.

On January 23, 2020, shortly after midnight, the following four vehicles in the Plaza Hills neighborhood were unlawfully entered:

An unlocked Infiniti Q50 was unlawfully entered near the 2800 block of Georgia Avenue (20200123-0517-02).

A Chevrolet Express was unlawfully entered near the 1600 block of Matheson Avenue (20200123-0808-00).

A Chevrolet Cruz was unlawfully entered near the 1500 block of Brook Road (20200123-1004-01).

An unlocked Jeep Cherokee was unlawfully entered near the 2900 block of Attaberry Drive (20200123-1053-00).

At around 5:15 a.m., officers received information from a 911 caller reporting a car break-in near the 2800 block of Georgia Avenue. Officers arrived and located Sanders who fled from officers on foot. As part of their investigation, detectives used the electronic monitoring device Sanders was court-ordered to wear to not only locate him but also identify additional vehicles he had broken into.

As a result of their investigation, Sanders was transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with four counts of larceny from a motor vehicle and one count of larceny.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC

Homicide suspects will no longer be electronically monitored, police say

CMPD might walk away from ankle monitor program

Violent weekend highlights issue of repeat offenders