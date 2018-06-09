YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- Authorities are investigating a triple shooting that took place at a gas station in York County Thursday afternoon.

The York County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a shooting at Exxon's On the Run store on East Alexander Love Highway in York.

According to deputies, a white male shot two men in front of the gas station's door with a shotgun before walking away and shooting himself.

The two shooting victims were transported to the Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill and the suspect was flown to CMC Main.

Officials did not say if they knew the shooter's motive and it is unknown if the shooter and the two men knew each other. Officials have not released the suspect's identity.

The York County Sheriff's Office said the shooting did not stem from an altercation that reportedly took place at a nearby Waffle House earlier in the day.

York Police is assisting the York County Sheriff's Office at the scene.

