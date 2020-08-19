Police said the man attempted to sell a child for $2,500 at a Corbin gas station.

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. — A Corbin man pleaded guilty on Monday and will serve one year on human trafficking charges after he allegedly attempted to sell a 4-year-old child for $2,500 at a Corbin gas station.

In a release issued Wednesday, Kentucky State Police said the vehicle of Harry Day, 29, was reported to KSP on Sunday while he was at the Speedy Mart in Corbin. The vehicle was then tracked to an address on Spider Creek Road.

Troopers located the child inside of the home, which belongs to the victim's mother, Gertrude Hensen.

Troopers found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside the home. Day and Hensen both admitted to using methamphetamine earlier in the day.

Day pleaded guilty after he was charged with promoting human trafficking of a child under 18, the Knox County Court Clerk's Office said.

State police said Hensen was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.