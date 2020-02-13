Leigh McDaniel has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of 48-year-old Tracy Hudson-Glenn Thursday morning.
McDaniel is accused of stabbing and killing 48-year-old Tracy Hudson-Glenn back in 2018. According to investigators, the crime was over $5.
As a part of his plea agreement, McDaniel will spend 5-7 years in prison.
In court Thursday morning, McDaniel apologized to the victim's family saying, "I’m truly sorry from the bottom of my heart."
