SHELBY, N.C. — A man admitted to shooting and nearly killing a Cleveland County Sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop last summer.

During a Tuesday morning court hearing, Dakota Greene pleaded guilty to attempted first degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon after he shot Deputy Tim Sims, who was investigating a report of a suspicious person at a business off U.S. 74.

Amid a courtroom packed with deputies, a judge announced Greene will spend the next 21 to 27 years in prison.

NBC Charlotte spoke exclusively to Deputy Sims and his wife less than three weeks after the shooting.