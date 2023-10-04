Man robbed at gunpoint in SouthPark Mall parking deck, police report says

The victim told police a person approached him around 9 p.m. Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was robbed in a parking deck at SouthPark Mall in south Charlotte Monday night, according to a police report obtained by WCNC Charlotte.

The report says the incident happened just after 9 p.m. on Oct. 2. The victim told Charlotte-Mecklenburg police that another person approached him with a gun and robbed him in the parking deck.

CMPD hasn't released any suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

WCNC Charlotte has asked CMPD for more information about this incident and possible suspects. So far, CMPD hasn't responded to those requests.

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || Google Podcasts || iHeart

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts || iHeart