Man says father's ashes stolen along with truck and boat near Douglas Lake

David Lowrie said his father's ashes were stolen with several other items as they prepared for a fishing tournament near Douglas Lake.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — A man is pleading for the return of his father's ashes after he said they were stolen along with his boat and truck near Douglas Lake.

David Lowrie said he and his son arrived at the lake for a junior fishing tournament, looking forward to spending some time on the water in Tennessee tradition. However, between 4 a.m. and 4:30 a.m., he said someone stole their truck and boat.

Inside of them was a memory necklace that contained the ashes of Lowrie's father

"We have this. Hank has one and I have one," Lowrie said. "Every time we went fishing, grandpa got to go. And grandpa didn't get to go in his last few years. He got in poor health and couldn't go."

He said both the boat and truck were later found in Newport, but there was no sign of the ashes. He said the memory necklace with his father's ashes is what he wants returned most of all.