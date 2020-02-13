CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte officials are taking action after a WCNC Charlotte story highlighted a Charlotte man with a history of violence. Reginald Walker was arrested Tuesday night for attempted first-degree burglary.

At the same time, WCNC Charlotte aired a story detailing his many pending charges.

RELATED: Charlotte neighborhood fed up with man who terrorizes their community

At Walker’s first appearance in court Wednesday the judge raised the bond for Walker’s most recent charge from $2,500 to $100,000. The judge said it was “incomprehensible” that Walker was out on pretrial supervision despite multiple offenses in recent months.

He also reinstated the bonds on all of his other pending charges. As a result, Walker will likely remain behind bars while the legal system plays out.

Assistant District Attorney Tim Sielaff spent an entire minute listing Walker’s criminal history, including pending charges for assault, larceny, trespass, breaking and entering and attempted breaking and entering.

He’s also been convicted of assault on a female four separate times. Court records show Walker as the highest possible risk for committing a new crime if he walks free.

“He ranks in the top 15% of people likely to commit violence of the entire jail population in Mecklenburg County,” Sielaff said.

Sielaff also read aloud a letter from Walker’s most recent victims.

“These neighbors have expressed to me they are under the belief that as long as the defendant is out of custody, they can’t leave their house without being armed,” Sielaff said. “This is going to escalate to a fatal situation sooner rather than later if the court does not intervene.”

Walker’s next appearance in court is a bond hearing set for February 24.

Two of the victims tell WCNC Charlotte they are happy with the outcome. The increased bond brings comfort that Walker will likely remain in jail while they wait for the justice system to go to work.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Defenders: Spouse of Tega Cay city leader got a five-figure contract on city project

Behind the History: Mayor Vi Lyles is Charlotte's first African American female mayor

Woman sues Mint Hill after officer's K-9 bites her

Huntersville 7-year-old brings loaded gun on school bus