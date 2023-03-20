Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for recording naked child

Brandon Grunwaldt, 47, was sentenced to spend 30 years in prison for recording a minor while showering.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was sentenced for producing and possessing child pornography.

Brandon Grunwaldt, 47, was sentenced on Monday in a federal court in Charlotte to 30 years in prison after being convicted of sexually exploiting a minor.

According to court records, Grunwaldt secretly recorded a child taking a shower and undressing between February and October 2020.

An investigation into Grunwaldt began after the minor discovered the recordings on her phone and reported them it to the Mint Hill Police Department.

Authorities searched through Grunwaldt's electronic devices and found the videos and discovered he visited websites with pornographic videos similar to the ones he made.

Grunwaldt was convicted of five counts of producing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography in February 2022.

He was sentenced on Monday. The federal judge that handled the case, Robert J. Conrad, said Grunwaldt's crimes were some of the most disturbing he had seen.

Grunwaldt is currently in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the federal bureau of prisons at a later date.

