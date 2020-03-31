CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in north Charlotte overnight, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the victim showed up at a gas station on North Graham Street near I-85 early Tuesday morning. Detectives said the shooting did not happen at the gas station. They are working to find out where it happened.

The man was taken to a hospital by Medic and immediately went into surgery for serious injuries, according to CMPD.

Police have not determined a motive in the shooting or released any suspect information. Anyone with information about this incident or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

