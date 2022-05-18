Man reportedly shot into a CATS bus, Charlotte police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for a man they say shot into a Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) bus early Wednesday morning.
According to CMPD, a man fired three to four rounds into a bus at the stop along Nations Ford Road near Huntsmoor Drive. There were no passengers on the bus at the time, and the driver was unharmed.
CMPD released a surveillance photo of the suspect. He's shown wearing a dark blue jacket, a light blue T-shirt, and blue jeans. He also had a backpack and appears to be wearing dark-colored shoes with white underlining.
Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers. Tips can be called in at 704-334-1600 or submitted online.
WCNC Charlotte has reached out to CATS for further comment.
Wednesday's shooting is the latest act of violence faced by a CATS bus driver. In April, a 60-year-old driver was hospitalized after police said someone assaulted her. That assault happened about two months after bus driver Ethan Rivera was killed in what police have deemed a road rage shooting in the uptown area. Darian Dru Thavychitch, the suspect accused of killing Rivera, recently had his case continued.
