CORNELIUS, N.C. — Police in Cornelius investigated the town's first homicide since 2012 after a man was shot and killed during a robbery.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Admiral Quarters complex off Nautical Drive late Monday night. When officers reached the scene, they found the body of 45-year-old Marc Loren Mays.

Officers said the suspects left in a dark green/blue-green colored mid-size SUV. Witnesses told police the vehicle had a loud exhaust.

The driver was described as a bald black male in his mid-20's. The passenger was described as a black male in his mid-20's wearing a dark colored hoodie and having scruffy facial hair.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects or vehicle should call Cornelius Police at (704) 892-7773 or North Meck Crime Stoppers at (704) 896-7867.

