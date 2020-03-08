Man shot and killed in Lancaster apartment complex

According to police, the incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the area of Miller and Gooch streets.

LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster Police Department is investing a shooting that happened at an apartment complex Sunday evening.

According to police, the incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the area of Miller and Gooch streets.

Police said once they arrived, they discovered a deceased male in front of Sycamore Run Apartments. Police have not released any more information regarding this shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident or any other investigation should contact the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-1171.