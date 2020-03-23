CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in northeast Charlotte late Sunday night, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

Police said the shooting happened in the 5500 block of Ilford Street. According to police, when their officers arrived on scene they located two houses and three parked/unoccupied vehicles that had been shot into.

Police said no one was found to be shot or injured at the scene.

A short time later, at around 11:16 p.m., police said an adult male victim was driven by acquaintances to Atrium Health’s Medical Center - University, with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was then transported by MEDIC to Atrium - Main where he later died.

Police said the victim has been identified as 20-year-old Tyree McIntyre.

Police believe McIntyre was standing outside of a home on Ilford Street when he was shot by the unknown suspect(s).

Homicide detectives are currently canvassing the area to determine if there are any additional witnesses to this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

