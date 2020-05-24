Man armed with a knife shot by deputies following a disturbance at Waxhaw church

Deputies said Oak Grove Baptist Church's outdoor church service was interrupted by a man who was using profanity at the church members.

WAXHAW, N.C. — One person was shot by a Union County Sheriff’s deputy following a disturbance call near a Waxhaw church.

Union County Sheriffs the incident happed around 10:25 a.m near Oak Grove Baptist Church in the 4000 block of New Town Road.

Deputies said Oak Grove Baptist Church's outdoor church service was interrupted by a man who was using profanity at the church members. Deputies arrived they were directed towards a residence in the area on the opposite side of the road from the church.

Deputies came in contact with a man armed with a knife. After a struggle, deputies deployed tasers in attempt to take the man into custody.

The man continued to fight and a Union County deputy then fired rounds striking the man. He was secured and transported to Atrium Main by EMS for treatment.

His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, said Union County Sheriffs.

The two deputies involved in the incident was treated by EMS.

Oak Grove Baptist Church posted a Facebook live video of their outdoor church service from this morning.

As standard protocol, the NC SBI will conduct a criminal investigation in the officer-involved shooting and UCSO will conduct a separate internal investigation to ensure agency policies were followed.