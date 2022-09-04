Man shot by police after shooting at officers in Gaston County, officials say

Matthew Buford will be charged with four counts of attempted murder after police say he shot at officers in Gaston County after assaulting someone at their home.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities say a man shot at police on Sunday when they approached him about an assault report.

On Sunday, the Gaston County Police Department released details about a shooting between officers and Matthew Curtis Buford, 33, on Stoney Oaks Drive.

The situation began on Sunday when a resident on Stoney Oaks Drive told police they found a vehicle on their property. Officers arrived and found an assault rifle in the vehicle and confiscated it along with the vehicle.

Hours later, around 4:30 p.m., another call was made from a resident on Stoney Oaks Drive who said their father was being held at gunpoint. Buford fled the scene before police arrived. Police say Buford and the victim had no prior relationship.

Officers searched the nearby area before a K-9 officer located the suspect in a junk car. When police approached Buford, he fired shots at officers. The officers returned fire and struck Buford in the head. Police then rendered aid to Buford before he was transported to a nearby hospital.

Buford was released from the hospital shortly after. He will be charged with a number of charges, including:

Attempted murder (four charges)

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Second-degree kidnapping

Assault by pointing a gun

Assault on a law enforcement K-9

Possession of a firearm by a felon

One of the attempted murder charges is in regards to the resident on Stoney Oaks Drive, the other three charges are for the police officers.