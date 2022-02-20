Man found shot to death at Columbia area apartment complex

Authorities said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Long Creek Drive.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department says one man is dead following a deadly shooting in an apartment community off of Broad River Road.

Investigators said they were called to 1601 Longcreek Drive, the address of The Park apartments, around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday to a shooting. They found a man already unresponsive upon their arrival and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details regarding a suspect or motive haven't been announced and the victim's name is typically only released by the coroner's office once the victim's family is notified.