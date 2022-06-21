Man dies in hospital after shooting, Gastonia police say

As of writing, neither the victim nor any potential suspects have been identified

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating after a man who was shot overnight passed away.

According to the department, officers were called to Rankin Avenue near North Highland Street shortly after 1 a.m. to investigate a shooting Tuesday and found the man outside with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital but later died.

As of writing, police say there is no suspect information. Officers are also awaiting confirmation on the man's identity and the notification of immediate family members.

