CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was shot during an armed robbery in east Charlotte overnight, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

According to CMPD, officers were called to a reported armed robbery in the 1700 block of Eastcrest Drive in east Charlotte around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police said a group of men were playing basketball when a group of at least eight suspects robbed them at gunpoint.

One of the victims was shot in the leg during the robbery and suffered injuries that aren't life-threatening.

CMPD has not released any suspect information at this time. No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information about this shooting or any other case is asked to call CMPD's Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600.

