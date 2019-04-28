CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the uptown Epicenter early Sunday morning.

According to CMPD around 2 a.m. Sunday a disturbance between multiple individuals occurred in the Redeye Diner located at 210 East Trade Street.

Two men involved in the altercation left the restaurant and the argument continued outside in the 200 block of College Street.

One man fired his gun and shot the second man then fled into a nearby parking deck where he was located and arrested.

The victim was treated for non-lfe-threating injuries at CMC.

No further information has been released at this time.