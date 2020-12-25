One hurt in Rock Hill shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police in Rock Hill are investigating after a 19-year-old was shot in the back Thursday afternoon.
According to Rock Hill Police, officers responded to a reported shooting at a home on Cauthen Street a little before 4 p.m. When officers got to the house, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound in the back.
The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill with life-threatening injuries.
Rock Hill Police have not identified any suspects in the case at this time and no arrests have been made.
This is the second shooting in Rock Hill on Christmas Eve. Police said a man was shot in the torso earlier in the day. Two suspects were taken into custody in connection with that incident.