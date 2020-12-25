One hurt in Rock Hill shooting

Police said a 19-year-old was taken to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill after being shot in the back Thursday afternoon.

According to Rock Hill Police, officers responded to a reported shooting at a home on Cauthen Street a little before 4 p.m. When officers got to the house, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound in the back.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill with life-threatening injuries.

Rock Hill Police have not identified any suspects in the case at this time and no arrests have been made.