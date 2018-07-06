CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Police say a man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in the leg in north Charlotte Wednesday night.

Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a call on Alma Court. The person shot was transported to CMC Main by Medic with minor injuries, CMPD said.

CMPD said detectives at the scene recovered three guns during the investigation.

Officials did not say if a suspect has been identified but CMPD said they have a person detained for questioning.

Stick with WCNC.com for the latest on this developing story.

Email* Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC