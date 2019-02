CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot in north Charlotte Friday night, and a suspect was taken into custody, according to police.

It happened after 8 p.m. in the 4600 block of Gibbons Link Rd. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the suspect and victim did not know each other.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.