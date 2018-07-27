CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a man was shot in northeast Charlotte early Friday.

CMPD responded to a reported shooting in the 5300 block of Reagan Drive off West Sugar Creek Road just before 4 a.m. When officers reached the scene, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Police said the victim’s injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and CMPD has not identified a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

