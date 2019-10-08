CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was pronounced deceased in the 3200 block of Amity Pointe Road in east Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. A homicide investigation is underway.

The call for service came in at 8:39 p.m. on Friday, August 9; it was a call for an assault with a deadly weapon. When officers arrived, they located a man with a gunshot wound outside an apartment.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene. His identity has not yet been released, as his family hasn't been notified.

This is the fourth homicide in Charlotte this week.

"We're very concerned that we've had the number of shootings that we've had -- the number of homicides in the last seven days," Maj. Allan Rutledge with CMPD said. "Even more concerning to us is how people are handling conflict and disagreements. It's very concerning that people are resorting to violence when they have disagreements."

Officials haven't released any information about the suspect involved in the case.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or on their website.

This is an ongoing investigation.