LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. -- The Lincolnton Police Department said a 25-year-old man was shot and killed late Friday night.

Police report they found Johnny Ray Izard Jr. lying on the road on New Bold Street with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported CaroMont Regional Medical Center where he was later pounced dead.

Police say Izard's death marks Lincolnton’s first homicide since March 2014.

If anyone has information regarding this homicide they should contact Det. Brandon Hunsucker at 704-736-8900 or Crime Stoppers of Lincolnton-Lincoln County at 704-736-8909.

