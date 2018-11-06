CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police in north Charlotte are investigating after a man was shot to death late Sunday night.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1700 block of Jennings Street around 10:30 p.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found Adam Truesdale, 54, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Truesdale was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives believe Truesdale and another person were standing in the home’s driveway when he was shot. Investigators are currently searching the area for any witnesses to the shooting.

No arrests have been made and CMPD has not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

© 2018 WCNC