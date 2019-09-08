CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in northeast Charlotte on Thursday night.

It happened just before 9 p.m. in the 1400 block of Ventura Way Dr.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said one person was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound inside an apartment. His name was not released pending notification of family.

No arrests were made at the time of the incident, and a suspect description was not given.

Anyone with information about this case should call 704-432-TIPS.

Anyone with information about this case should call 704-432-TIPS.

