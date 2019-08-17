ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A man was shot dead in Rowan County late last night, says Landis Police Department.

Officers responded to a reported shooting around 11:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Town Street, Landis.

When police arrived at the scene 51-year-old Timothy Hall was found with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Police did not mention any arrest or suspect information.

Several agencies are helping with this active investigation, including the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the China Grove Police Department, and the Kannapolis Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Landis Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.