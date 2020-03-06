Man shot, killed in southeast Charlotte

Police said the victim was found in a parking lot on Oak Arbor Lane a little before 1 a.m. Wednesday. No arrests have been made.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in southeast Charlotte early Wednesday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to the 3400 block of Oak Arbor Lane, which is just off Monroe Road, a little before 1 a.m. When CMPD got to the area, they found the victim shot to death in a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.

CMPD homicide detectives were called to the scene and began looking for potential witnesses. So far, no arrests have been made and CMPD has not released any suspect information. The victim has not been identified in the case.