Man shot, killed in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed Saturday night in Statesville. Police are investigating it as a homicide.

Statesville Police Department responded to a call of a deceased male at a residence in the 1400 block of Rolling Hills Lane Saturday night. Police said a man who appears to be in his 30s was fatally shot at a residence.

Investigators are actively investigating this case.

The name of the victim has not been released and police did not mention any suspect information.

If you have information about this homicide or any other crime, please contact the Statesville Police Department.