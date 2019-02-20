CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed after a fight in west Charlotte early Wednesday morning, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to a home on Tresevant Avenue just off Freedom Drive and Tuckaseegee Road around 3:30 a.m. When police got to the home, the victim was found dead from a gunshot wound.

During a press conference, a CMPD detectives said a dispute in the house led up to the shooting. Several people who were in the house at the time were interviewed by detectives.

CMPD has not identified the suspect or victim in the case. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.